Viral Video: Vin Diesel's 1980s' dance moves are pure gold

A video from the 80s of a young Vin Diesel break-dancing has resurfaced on social media and gone viral.

Reported By:DNA Web Desk| Edited By: DNA Web Desk |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 23, 2022, 07:53 AM IST

Vin Diesel has been able to steal the hearts of thousands of people with every character he has played, from being the car smuggler Dominic Toretto to the MCU's most adorable character, Groot. Although he is best known for his incredible acting abilities, the actor has many other talents. A video from the 80s of a young Vin Diesel break-dancing has resurfaced on social media and gone viral.

 

 

A Twitter account called "Historic Vids" posted the 58-second video that quickly went viral. The video has been seen almost 60,000 times since it was shared. The viral video stunned and delighted Twitter users. One user commented, "This needs to be a scene in Fast & Furious 19". While another made a funny remark on the video quality and wrote, "I think it was recorded with a calculator".

In the video, a young superstar dressed head to toe in Adidas dances with a partner, putting on an extremely amazing two-man performance.

The actor said in an interview that the video was from the 80s, when he used to break dance around Columbus Circle in New York City. He referred to it as his first gig and added that Washington Square Park was where he used to break dance.

