Viral video of girl grooving at Delhi's crowded Sarojini Nagar market divides internet

New Delhi: Dance reels have become popular on social media sites, and it's not unusual to see people exhibiting their skills and talents. The idea of dancing in public places can be awkward for many, but not for the woman who became the talk of the town on the Internet. In a video that went insanely viral on social media, a woman is seen dancing to Lata Mangeshkar's hit Bollywood song ‘Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna’ from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. The girl is seen performing the dance at Delhi's crowded Sarojini Nagar Market.

The video shows the girl dancing energetically to the peppy beats of the song. She is confidently grooving in front of many people at the premises of Sarojini Nagar Market. The girl in the clip is identified as Nandini and the video is shared on her official Instagram handle.

The video, needless to mention, went crazy viral on social media. Some applauded her killer dance moves, but others slammed her and called her "cringe." Many users, however, defended her and praised her courage and ability to express themselves via dance.

An individual wrote, "Kya bat hai dance ka jaadu hai sar chad k bolega " A second shared, "Maan gye guru, kya confidence hai." A third added, "Bas itna confidence chaiye." "Amazing performance, and hats off to the cameraman," said a fourth