Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

Viral video of girl dancing to KK's Dilnashin Dilnashin in crowded train leaves netizens flabbergasted

The girl's stylish moves have won hearts online and the clip featuring her has gone viral on social media.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 09, 2022, 04:15 PM IST

Viral video of girl dancing to KK's Dilnashin Dilnashin in crowded train leaves netizens flabbergasted
Screengrab

New Delhi: We, Indians, can groove to any music at any time because we only need a reason to dance. Now a young girl without any fancy costume or shoes, was seen slaying some dance moves in Mumbai's local train. The girl's stylish moves have won hearts online and the clip featuring her has gone viral on social media. The clip is shared on her official Instagram account namely @seemakanojiya87 and it has garnered more than 300k views.

In the viral clip, the girl identified as Seema can be seen shaking her legs to KK's Dilnashin Dilnashin from  Aashiq Banaya Aapne movie. She begins her performance in an excited and enthusiastic manner, which grabs the attention of fellow passengers. Undoubtedly,  her performance is absolutely phenomenal, and the killer moves are the highlight of it.

READ: 'Hello MLA...': Ravindra Jadeja shares pic with wife Rivaba after she claims victory from Jamnagar

The video was posted on Instagram few days ago and since then, has garnered numerous comments from netizens who couldn't stop to wrote their views on the dance performance. 

 “Agle station pe utar jana aur dubara mat aana plzz,” wrote an user. “Waaa didi apka confidence level to mere mark sheet se bhi zyada hai ” joked another. “No need to laugh, she is a struggler for her dance in public, for that she had lots of trouble ,so respect her and her dance,” expressed a third. "Sama baandh diya,” commented a fourth.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan, Ajay Devgn attend producer Anand Pandit's Diwali bash
Ayushman Bharat: OPD registration becomes super-fast in Delhi hospitals via QR code, how does it work
No Shave November: These Bollywood actors' looks will inspire you to grow beard this month
Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Symptoms of aggressive breast cancer
PHOTOS: Kangana Ranaut, Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Kriti Sanon attend Ekta Kapoor's Diwali party
Speed Reads
More
First-image
OSSC Recruitment 2022: Registration for 7540 Teacher posts to begin THIS week at ossc.gov.in, know how to apply
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.