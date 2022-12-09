Viral video of girl dancing to KK's Dilnashin Dilnashin in crowded train leaves netizens flabbergasted

Screengrab

New Delhi: We, Indians, can groove to any music at any time because we only need a reason to dance. Now a young girl without any fancy costume or shoes, was seen slaying some dance moves in Mumbai's local train. The girl's stylish moves have won hearts online and the clip featuring her has gone viral on social media. The clip is shared on her official Instagram account namely @seemakanojiya87 and it has garnered more than 300k views.

In the viral clip, the girl identified as Seema can be seen shaking her legs to KK's Dilnashin Dilnashin from Aashiq Banaya Aapne movie. She begins her performance in an excited and enthusiastic manner, which grabs the attention of fellow passengers. Undoubtedly, her performance is absolutely phenomenal, and the killer moves are the highlight of it.

The video was posted on Instagram few days ago and since then, has garnered numerous comments from netizens who couldn't stop to wrote their views on the dance performance.

“Agle station pe utar jana aur dubara mat aana plzz,” wrote an user. “Waaa didi apka confidence level to mere mark sheet se bhi zyada hai ” joked another. “No need to laugh, she is a struggler for her dance in public, for that she had lots of trouble ,so respect her and her dance,” expressed a third. "Sama baandh diya,” commented a fourth.