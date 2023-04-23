Viral video of 'flying' squirrel stuns internet, netizens say 'wow'

screengrab

New Delhi: Social media is basically a repository of beautiful videos. Hundreds of videos will entertain, move, and astonish you. The most notable are videos about exotic animals and birds, which depict incredible phenomena that people rarely see and know nothing about. A video of an extraordinary squirrel with "wings" is currently going viral.

Twitter user @AMAZlNGNATURE frequently posts amazing animal-related videos. This account just tweeted a video showing a squirrel having fun while jumping. This happy video may remind you of your childhood days and also leave you with a smile.

In the now-viral video, a squirrel is seen perched on something on the wall. The squirrel rises and approaches the hand when a man motions for it to jump. He then gestures in the direction of the other before leaping open-handed into the air and landing on one of his hands. There is a chance that the clip may tempt you to start jumping too.

The clip was posted a day ago. Since being shared, the video has gone viral and accumulated over 4.2 million views.

“Watching this heartwarming squirrel embrace is like getting a tiny, furry hug for the soul! Nature's little love ambassador spreading joy one leap at a time.” wrote a Twitter user. “That's Violet's face when she hugs the major ,” expressed another. "NO words, amazing” posted a third. “They are so stinking cute!,” wrote a fourth.