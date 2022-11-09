Search icon
Viral video of father grooming daughter's hair wins netizens' hearts

In a viral video, father can been seen styling his daughter's hair in different hairstyle.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 09, 2022, 10:22 PM IST

A father is seen grooming his daughter in a heart-warming video that has gone viral on social media. After seeing the cute video of the father-daughter duo, internet viewers cannot stop admiring. In the popular video, a father can be seen giving his daughter a gorgeous hairstyle in a special way.

In the video, a dad gives his daughter four different hairstyles. First, the man gives the girl a cute high-bun hairdo, but she doesn't appear all that pleased. Then, the man creates two high buns with a side partition in the front and decorates them with tiny butterfly hair clips.

The final haircut is a high ponytail that the father gives his daughter's hair. The video is wholesome and winning hearts of netizens on the social media. The popular video has received more than 28 thousand likes and over 6 lakh views thus far. The tweet featuring the viral video was posted on Twitter by the user 'Figen' with the comment, "This Dad combs his daughter's hair every morning."

 

 

Since being posted, over 400 users commented on the viral post. One user wrote, “Gotta give him an A for effort !!!! She will never forget this daddy time with him !!! Priceless!”. Another commented, “That's adorable.” While one said, “What a beautiful child, and lucky girl. Great daddies are hard to find & her joy reflects his love.”

 

 

 

 

 

