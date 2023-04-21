Viral video of elephant 'imitating' girl's dance moves melts internet

screengrab

New Delhi: Elephants are admired for their intelligence and are believed to be kind animals. Unfortunately, elephants have not always been handled with the utmost respect and dignity. These kind giants are frequently restrained and mistreated. But they never let us down when it comes to developing relationships with people. In spite of everything, how far is too far?



Just like this footage from Uttarakhand's Jim Corbett National Park. Vaishnavi Naik, an Instagram content creator, posted the video there. Vaishnavi can be seen dancing as the video continues. When the camera pans out, an elephant can be seen dancing to the music and nodding its head in time with Vaishnavi.

On the platform, the video gained roughly 1.2 million likes and went viral. The post's comment section, though, was divided. There were some who found the video to be utterly adorable, but there were also those who believed the animal's swaying to be a bad omen.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual posted, "The elephant is not dancing with you lady.” They explained, “The term Zoochosis refers to a psychological condition in which animals kept in captivity began display highly repetitive behaviours. Such as pacing and circling, neck twisting, head bobbing, swaying, rocking back n forth, self-induced vomiting, self-mutilation" Another person added, "He is chained.. may be for a long time.. they show such behaviour when they are stress.. and some people find this cute.. hell man..." "Cutest video ever seen but please one request as a human being don't support any animal abuse especially elephant riding and horse riding because behind this it's a painful story of them," shared a third. Many others have reacted using heart emojis.