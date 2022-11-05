Viral video of elephant family bathing together wins internet

Image Credits: Twitter

New Delhi: "Aww, that's so cute," you might think after watching this adorable video of an elephant family taking bath in river. There is a possibility that the short clip will also leave you smiling. The 48-second clip was shared on Twitter by Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan and has been viewed over 15,000 times within hours of being made available online.

This family bath together. They stay together. pic.twitter.com/bEiKM3cj4E — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) November 4, 2022

The clip shows a herd of elephants in a water body taking bath and enjoying themselves. The elephants in the group include both young and old elephants. And interestingly, the elephant family seems to be enjoying it thoroughly and having the best time of their life. “This family bath together. They stay together,” reads the video caption.

The clip, since being posted, has gathered nearly 15,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. Netizens responded to the video clip with love-filled comments. Without a doubt, the adorable video was a big dose of serotonin for the netizens, and the cute jumbo has left the internet gushing hard. "Pool party of gentle giants," one user commented. "It's a fantastic feeling," said another.

