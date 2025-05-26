A video of an elderly woman dancing her heart out to hit Bollywood song -- Kajra Re -- is going viral online, leaving netizens captivated.

A video of an elderly woman dancing her heart out to hit Bollywood song -- Kajra Re -- is going viral online, leaving netizens captivated. Shared on Instagram, the video features an elderly woman (seemingly in her 70's) grooving to the song with her family.

And believe us or not -- her energy is contagious! The woman, dressed in a simple purple saree, was dancing at a mehendi ceremony. Amid laughters and smile, she was also seen mouthing the lyrics. The expressions? Well, it's the icing on the cake!

Watch

Meanwhile, her family members kept cheering her up as she mesmerised everyone with her beautiful dance. And netizens are going berserk over Dadi's charm and style.

Here's how netizens reacted

"Age is just a number", an user commented.

Another user wrote, "Nice dance dadi Ji".

A third joined, "OMG awieeeee noooooo aaarrrggghhhh she's so cuteeeeee".