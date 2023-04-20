Viral video of Drake 'singing' Ainvayi Ainvayi from Band Bajaa Baaraat impresses internet

screengrab

New Delhi: Artificial intelligence (AI) is now widely used in our daily lives. AI has the capacity to do things that are beyond our wildest dreams, from allowing us to access it on a regular basis through our phones to even having it create essays. You can now see Drake "sing" Ainvayi Ainvayi from the movie Band Bajaa Baaraat thanks to an AI tool. You won't believe us, check out this clip:

The viral video is shared on Instagram by content creator namely Anshuman Sharma. In the video, he created a sound combination using an AI programme to make Drake'sing' Ainvayi Ainvayi. The procedure Sharma used to combine the two audio elements and produce the new version of this Bollywood song is demonstrated in the video.

"So many of ya'll asked me to post this so here it is! AI Drake singing 'Ainvayi Ainvayi.'" reads the clip caption.

Since being posted a few days ago, the video has raked up more than 169,000 likes, and the numbers are still increasing. Netizens even flocked to the video’s comments section to share their thoughts.

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

“Things are getting out of hand now” posted an individual. Another added, “Please next should be Weekend singing Sach keh raha hai dewana.” “Dude!!! That's surprisingly good," "This is incredible!” shared a third. A fourth expressed, “This is so beautiful. I’m so happy.Thanks for making me smile”