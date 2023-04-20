Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

Viral video of Drake 'singing' Ainvayi Ainvayi from Band Bajaa Baaraat impresses internet

You can now see Drake "sing" Ainvayi Ainvayi from the movie Band Bajaa Baaraat thanks to an AI tool. You won't believe us, check out this clip:

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 20, 2023, 07:51 AM IST

Viral video of Drake 'singing' Ainvayi Ainvayi from Band Bajaa Baaraat impresses internet
screengrab

New Delhi: Artificial intelligence (AI) is now widely used in our daily lives. AI has the capacity to do things that are beyond our wildest dreams, from allowing us to access it on a regular basis through our phones to even having it create essays. You can now see Drake "sing" Ainvayi Ainvayi from the movie Band Bajaa Baaraat thanks to an AI tool. You won't believe us, check out this clip:

The viral video is shared on Instagram by content creator namely Anshuman Sharma. In the video, he created a sound combination using an AI programme to make Drake'sing' Ainvayi Ainvayi. The procedure Sharma used to combine the two audio elements and produce the new version of this Bollywood song is demonstrated in the video.

"So many of ya'll asked me to post this so here it is! AI Drake singing 'Ainvayi Ainvayi.'" reads the clip caption. 

Since being posted a few days ago, the video has raked up more than 169,000 likes, and the numbers are still increasing. Netizens even flocked to the video’s comments section to share their thoughts.

Here’s how people reacted to the video:
“Things are getting out of hand now” posted an individual. Another added, “Please next should be Weekend singing Sach keh raha hai dewana.” “Dude!!! That's surprisingly good," "This is incredible!” shared a third. A fourth expressed, “This is so beautiful. I’m so happy.Thanks for making me smile”

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Diabetes: Manage high blood sugar level by consuming these things empty stomach in morning
In pics: Khushi Kapoor, Orhan Awatramani attend Atif Aslam concert in Dubai
Raveena Tandon gives royal vibes in new pics with Rasha Thadani, netizens say 'daughter is giving tough competition'
Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari give fashion goals at Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer launch
Inside photos of Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, Isha Ambani’s super luxurious homes
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Surya Grahan 2023: Date, time, visibility and other details
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.