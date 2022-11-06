Viral video of dogs playing with balloon will leave you in awe

Image Credits: Twitter

New Delhi: Videos and photos of dogs playing with balloons frequently circulate online, capturing viewers' attention to the point where they end up watching the video on loop. Like in this clip of a group of dogs playing with a balloon. It's probably the cutest thing you'll see on the internet today. The viral short segment has 1.4 million views.

Shared on Twitter by user named @buitengebieden, the adorable clip shows the dogs playing with a balloon. They can be seen jumping and pushing the balloon with their head. When the balloon starts to come back on the ground, they jumps and pushes it back in the air. The caption of the video says, "So much fun."

Since being shared on November 5, the clip has raked up 1.4 million views and accumulated over 62,000 likes. Netizens loved the clip and the comments section is replete with heart and love-struck emojis. "Too much love, I wonder which one herds the group when it’s time to go in . Is there a chief herder or do they all move in unison with a series of whistles?" posted an individual. "lovely dogs,This is pure joy" shared another. "Loved it seriously, My heart is heated" commented a third.