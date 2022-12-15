'Wait till the dog tries to run': Netizens react to viral video of dog walking with drone | Photo: Twitter/@fasc1nate

Social media is constantly flooded with adorable dog videos. Internet users frequently use social media to share adorable videos of their pets, whether they are playing hide-and-seek with them or throwing a "baby shower" for their pet dog. Social media users are paying close attention to a particular dog video.

A Pomeranian dog is seen in the video enjoying a walk on an ordinary day without its owner or caretaker. A drone can be seen walking a white Pomeranian dog in the popular video. "Stay home to be safe but don't forget your dog happiness," the text in the video reads.

After going viral in 2020 during the time when lockdown was in effect as a Covid-19 restriction, this old video has resurfaced on social media. This now-viral video is from Limassol in Cyprus, which is located in the Middle East, according to media reports.

In the viral video, a man is seen walking his dog while operating a remote-controlled drone during the Covid-imposed lockdown. In 2020, the video was first posted to Instagram and quickly became popular on social media.This time, the viral video was shared on Twitter by a user that goes by the name ‘fasc1nate’ along with the caption that reads, “A man walking his dog with a drone”.

Watch viral video here:

A man walking his dog with a dronepic.twitter.com/lOcemHP0KH — Fascinating (@fasc1nate) December 14, 2022

The video has, so far, received more than 6 million and nearly 30,000 likes on social media. Over 480 internet users have expressed their views in the comment section of the viral post. One user commented, “wait till the dog tries to run”. Another wrote, “And what happens when someone snatch the dog and step on the drone.”

