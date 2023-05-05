Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

Viral video of Delhi man making Parle G omelette angers internet, watch

Recently a video of street vendor from Delhi's Chandni Chowk sparked debate online after he was seen preparing a combination of omellete with Parle G biscuit. And, unfortunately, we are not joking.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 05, 2023, 10:11 AM IST

Viral video of Delhi man making Parle G omelette angers internet, watch
screengrab

New Delhi: Omelette is one of those meals that is not only quick and easy to prepare, but also widely available. While we're used to eating omelettes with masalas, vegetables, or even cheese, have you ever had a Parle G biscuit omelette? Doesn't it sound strange?   Recently a video of street vendor from Delhi's Chandni Chowk sparked debate online after he was seen preparing a combination of omellete with Parle G biscuit. And, unfortunately, we are not joking. We'd simply like to point out that you should watch this video at your own risk.

The now-viral video was posted on Facebook by a page named 'Are you hungry'.  In the horrifying clip, a man makes an omelette with Parle G biscuits.To begin preparing the awful dish, he cracked eggs in a glass. He then added chopped chilies and onions, as well as several other spices and condiments. The man then placed several Parle G biscuits in a pan and poured the beaten egg mixture on top. He served it with a few slices of bread on top.

No, the nightmare isn't over yet. Before serving, the street vendor garnished with chopped onions, coriander, lemon juice, and crushed Parle G biscuit.

This video was shared on April 4. Since being posted, it has been viewed over 2.8 lakh times. Netizens were outraged and flooded the comments area with their angry opinions and thoughts.

Check out some of the reactions below:
"It is so awful, makes me want to vomit!!" wrote one user. "Bas karo uncle, kuch bhi?" said another. "The guy makes theek thak omelettes but he is an extremely expressive presenter," a third individual said.

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Happy Birthday Robert Downey Jr.: Sherlock Holmes, Chaplin, actor's 5 must-watch films apart from Avengers
From Tanu Weds Manu Returns and Gangubai Kathiawadi to Secret Superstar, Bollywood's highest-grossing women-led films
In pics: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's Los Angeles mansion worth Rs 144 crore
Suhana Khan drops stunning photos in white dress; Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor react
Sobhita Dhulipala reveals her mom got upset at her sister's 'North meets South shaadi', shares photos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 685 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for May 5
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.