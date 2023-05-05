Viral video of Delhi man making Parle G omelette angers internet, watch

screengrab

New Delhi: Omelette is one of those meals that is not only quick and easy to prepare, but also widely available. While we're used to eating omelettes with masalas, vegetables, or even cheese, have you ever had a Parle G biscuit omelette? Doesn't it sound strange? Recently a video of street vendor from Delhi's Chandni Chowk sparked debate online after he was seen preparing a combination of omellete with Parle G biscuit. And, unfortunately, we are not joking. We'd simply like to point out that you should watch this video at your own risk.

The now-viral video was posted on Facebook by a page named 'Are you hungry'. In the horrifying clip, a man makes an omelette with Parle G biscuits.To begin preparing the awful dish, he cracked eggs in a glass. He then added chopped chilies and onions, as well as several other spices and condiments. The man then placed several Parle G biscuits in a pan and poured the beaten egg mixture on top. He served it with a few slices of bread on top.

No, the nightmare isn't over yet. Before serving, the street vendor garnished with chopped onions, coriander, lemon juice, and crushed Parle G biscuit.

This video was shared on April 4. Since being posted, it has been viewed over 2.8 lakh times. Netizens were outraged and flooded the comments area with their angry opinions and thoughts.

Check out some of the reactions below:

"It is so awful, makes me want to vomit!!" wrote one user. "Bas karo uncle, kuch bhi?" said another. "The guy makes theek thak omelettes but he is an extremely expressive presenter," a third individual said.