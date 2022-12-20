Video of Delhi cop dancing to Haryanvi song 'Balam Thanedar' in uniform goes viral

Viral video: The Delhi cop may face disciplinary action over his dancing video in uniform.

Delhi cop viral video: A video of a Delhi Police officer dancing to the Haryanvi song 'Balam Thanedar' in uniform is going crazy viral on social media. Reports say that the uniformed officer was dancing at his daughter's engagement ceremony.

In the viral video, the cop can be seen dancing with his wife to the music as police officers around him cheer the SHO. The cop now may face disciplinary action. The officer, Srinivas, is in-charge of the Narayana Police Station in south-west Delhi.

Several people are seen filming the officer dancing at the event. One can also see a person showering Indian currency notes on Srinivas as he matches moves with the beats of the song.

Check the viral video below:

After the video went viral, Srinivas has come under the scanner with many slamming him for lowering the decorum of his uniform.

