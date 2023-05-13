Viral video of cow comforting toddler is too cute to miss, watch

screengrab

Viral video: Small children who grow up with pets form the sweetest ties with these small fur babies. Now in the same video, there's a cow and a toddler? Yes, you read that correctly. This means twice the cuteness and twice the difficulty in deciding who gets more attention! This video that has been shared on Instagram and gone viral, shows the sweet bond between a little baby and an adorable cow. There is a good chance that this video will not only make you smile, but also brighten up your entire day.

In this video that has gone viral all over Instagram, we can see a cow cuddling and comforting a toddler. The toddler's cute antics are what make this video more special. The two can be seen having fun with one other, and the footage is too cute to pass up.

Of course, the internet absolutely loved the viral clip. People couldn’t stop appreciating the cow’s intelligence and flooded the comment section with their heartfelt reactions.

"Stop it!!!" Stop right now! "My heart can't take it," remarked one Instagram user. "Oh my heart," said another. "The cuteness overload is crashing my heart," said a third. "Awwww, my heart," remarked a fourth. Others responded with "aww." Some also did so by sending heart emoticons.