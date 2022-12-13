Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

Video: Haryana cop tries to swallow bribe notes after being caught by vigilance team

Haryana: The sub-inspector reportedly took a bribe from a person for initiating action on his complaint of buffalo theft.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 13, 2022, 07:16 PM IST

Video: Haryana cop tries to swallow bribe notes after being caught by vigilance team
Video: Haryana cop tries to swallow bribe notes after being caught by vigilance team (Photos: screengrab from the viral video)

Haryana cop swallows notes: A police sub-inspector in Faridabad (Haryana) has been caught taking a bribe from a person in a buffalo theft case. He was caught by a team from the vigilance department. 

A video of the incident is going viral on social media wherein the cop, Mahendra Pal, can be seen swallowing currency notes after being caught red-handed. The cop tried to swallow the bribe notes, but the officials corner the cop and prevented the act. The cop reportedly took a bribe from a person for initiating action against the accused who stole his buffalo.

In the 57-second video, one of the officials put his fingers in the cop's mouth to recover the money, while another person tried to intervene but was pushed away by another vigilance officer.

Watch the video here:

Reports suggest that the cop demanded a bribe of Rs 10,000 from the victim, Shubhnath, to take action against an accused in a buffalo theft case. The victim had already given Rs 6,000 to the officer, but later he decided to file a complaint against the officer to the vigilance department. A trap was laid by the vigilance and the cop was caught red-handed.

READ | Viral video of boy dancing at crowded Nalla Sopara Railway station leaves netizens astonished

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Feeling tired? Check out these 5 foods rich in iron to boost your energy
Viral Photos of the Day: Kangana Ranaut shoots Emergency, Taapsee Pannu promotes Blurr
From Kriti Sanon to Malaika Arora rocked the ramp at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2022
Love at first slice: Check out these 5 Health benefits of watermelon
Yoga for anxiety: These 5 Yoga asanas will help you deal with stress
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Read these RBI rules before subscribing to bank lockers
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.