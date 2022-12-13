Video: Haryana cop tries to swallow bribe notes after being caught by vigilance team (Photos: screengrab from the viral video)

Haryana cop swallows notes: A police sub-inspector in Faridabad (Haryana) has been caught taking a bribe from a person in a buffalo theft case. He was caught by a team from the vigilance department.

A video of the incident is going viral on social media wherein the cop, Mahendra Pal, can be seen swallowing currency notes after being caught red-handed. The cop tried to swallow the bribe notes, but the officials corner the cop and prevented the act. The cop reportedly took a bribe from a person for initiating action against the accused who stole his buffalo.

In the 57-second video, one of the officials put his fingers in the cop's mouth to recover the money, while another person tried to intervene but was pushed away by another vigilance officer.

Watch the video here:

A police sub-inspector in Faridabad, Haryana swallowed currency notes, to avoid being trapped by the vigilance team. Reportedly, the cop took a bribe from a person in exchange for initiating action on his complaint of buffalo theft.ubInspector MahenderPal ViralVideo pic.twitter.com/oK3ZIIP2r3 December 13, 2022

Reports suggest that the cop demanded a bribe of Rs 10,000 from the victim, Shubhnath, to take action against an accused in a buffalo theft case. The victim had already given Rs 6,000 to the officer, but later he decided to file a complaint against the officer to the vigilance department. A trap was laid by the vigilance and the cop was caught red-handed.

