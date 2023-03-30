Viral video of ‘convertible auto rickshaw’ stuns internet, netizens call it 'desi Rolls Royce'

screengrab

New Delhi: Auto rickshaws and changes go together. From quirky banners to witty slogans on the rearto being adorned with several chrome fittings. However, this modified auto-rickshaw is going viral for causes that most people cannot fathom. The video of this unique autorickshaw was posted on Instagram by autorikshaw_kerala and it has so far amassed a whopping 73,000 likes.

In the now viral clip, the driver shows the features of the pink-painted vehicle. With the push of a switch, the auto's roof retracts and folds back. The plush seats are also seen painted in pink.

The clip has received over 73k likes and numerous comments. People were astounded by the jugaad. While some referred to it as a desi Rolls Royce, others stated that the clip was extremely entertaining to watch.

The general appearance is so regal that one Instagram user commented, "This is looking nice & quite royal." We Indians are the best and most admirable at providing new shapes to many things." Another user praised how "imagination and implementation know no bounds."

Reactions from netizens:

“Habib come to Kerala !” expressed a user. “The Convertable that i can afford ,” joked another. “Aww so so cool” commented a third. “This is so cool man,” wrote a fourth.