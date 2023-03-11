Search icon
Viral video of color-changing scorpio leaves netizens mesmerized

Often the videos capturing a glimpse of these creatures leave people stunned.Just like this video of a color-changing Scorpio.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 11, 2023, 11:19 AM IST

New Delhi: Wildlife is full of shocks because there is so much of it that we still don't know about. Many animals in the animal world remain unexplored to this day, with new species discovered every year.  Often the videos capturing a glimpse of these creatures leave people stunned.Just like this video of a color-changing Scorpio. If you don't believe us, then watch the video yourself.

The video was shared on Instagram by a handle named @thereptilezoo. In the clip, one can see a woman holding a mighty Scorpio in her hands without any fear. As the video goes on, the Scorpio changes its color from black to blue. Amazing, isn't it? "Some things in nature are so amazing when you look close under the right light This African emperor scorpion  is one of those animals. When under a black light its exoskeleton reflecting an amazing turquoise color so cool" reads the video caption. 

So far, the video has amassed more than 6.8 million views. After watching the video, internet users were left mesmerized. A user wrote, "Is it weird that I'm deftly afraid of spiders but am fascinated with scorpions?." Another wrote, "Thats god magic with no human effort needed.. But still i won't ever hold it."

"They’re also so clear as glass. Their appearance is beautiful, and this ability will protect them from attack" the third user commented.

 

 

