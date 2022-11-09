Viral video of China's driving test stuns netizens

Image Credits: Twitter

New Delhi: In many countries, including India, driving tests are relatively simple. However, this is not the case in all countries. Recently, a video of China's driving test has gone viral on social media, leaving netizens dumbstruck. You may be wondering what makes this so unique. We'd say you have to see it to understand it.

Driver license exam station in China pic.twitter.com/BktCFOY4rH — Tansu YEĞEN (@TansuYegen) November 4, 2022

The video shows a path with white outlines that contains several obstacles. A driver is made to work hard for his license. They are assigned to park, make an eight, reverse, and so on. The clip begins with the vehicle driving down the zigzag track. The driver was then shown parking the car in reverse. The driver is also forced to put the car in reverse for a longer path, which includes going up and then down a track. The short segment was shared on Twitter by user Tansu Yegen, with the caption, "Driver license exam station in China".

The clip went viral online and garnered more than views. The video stunned internet users. While many people praised the driver's driving abilities, others shared videos and images of driving tests from around the world. "Driving with technology is driverless. Manual driving is a skill and common sense with no technology" wrote one user. "Looks more like a fast and furious audition," added another.