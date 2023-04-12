Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

Viral video of chimpanzee meeting lion cubs for the first time will cure your midweek blues

Like this video of a chimp meeting lion cubs for the first time.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 12, 2023, 09:53 AM IST

Viral video of chimpanzee meeting lion cubs for the first time will cure your midweek blues
screengrab

New Delhi: If you enjoy viewing animal videos, your social media feeds are probably full of photographs, videos, and interesting facts about animals. Such stuff is frequently intriguing to watch, and many films may even touch your heart. Like this video of a chimp meeting lion cubs for the first time. The adorable video is shared on Instagram by a user named Landon Scherr and we are sure it will simply make your Wednesday a lot brighter.

Limbani the chimpanzee is featured in the endearing video. Limbani meets some baby lion cubs in the viral video and appears to be happy. The chimp may be seen snuggling and playing with the cubs in the same way that humans play with cats. Finally, the cubs warm to Limbani in the cutest manner.

The video has received over 528k likes and numerous views. People thought the video was captivating. While some wrote about how much joy it was to watch the cubs play, others remarked on how loving but playful the chimp was with the babies.

Check out some of the responses below:
"This is so heartwarming," one person wrote. "Pureest form of unspoken love," said another. "Animals are the most precious thing on Earth," said a third. "Ugh, the sheer amount of ecstasy he is experiencing. This is incredible!" exclaimed a fourth. "Limbani is such a beautiful soul!" said a fifth.

 

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Pradeep Sarkar funeral: Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Vidya Balan, Dia Mirza attend director's last rites
Quick Weight Loss diet plan: Five belly fat-burning vegetable and fruit juices recipes
Alia Bhatt explores London with Ranbir Kapoor, shops for Raha; netizens ask 'baby kahan gaya?'
Lakme Fashion Week 2023: Shilpa Shetty, Sonakshi Sinha, celebs who rocked the ramp on day 2
Tina Dabi, Srushti Deshmukh, Athar Khan: Check out most followed IAS officers on social media
Speed Reads
More
First-image
New NEP 2020 explained: What is the 5+3+3+4 structure of education?
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.