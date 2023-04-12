Viral video of chimpanzee meeting lion cubs for the first time will cure your midweek blues

screengrab

New Delhi: If you enjoy viewing animal videos, your social media feeds are probably full of photographs, videos, and interesting facts about animals. Such stuff is frequently intriguing to watch, and many films may even touch your heart. Like this video of a chimp meeting lion cubs for the first time. The adorable video is shared on Instagram by a user named Landon Scherr and we are sure it will simply make your Wednesday a lot brighter.

Limbani the chimpanzee is featured in the endearing video. Limbani meets some baby lion cubs in the viral video and appears to be happy. The chimp may be seen snuggling and playing with the cubs in the same way that humans play with cats. Finally, the cubs warm to Limbani in the cutest manner.

The video has received over 528k likes and numerous views. People thought the video was captivating. While some wrote about how much joy it was to watch the cubs play, others remarked on how loving but playful the chimp was with the babies.

Check out some of the responses below:

"This is so heartwarming," one person wrote. "Pureest form of unspoken love," said another. "Animals are the most precious thing on Earth," said a third. "Ugh, the sheer amount of ecstasy he is experiencing. This is incredible!" exclaimed a fourth. "Limbani is such a beautiful soul!" said a fifth.