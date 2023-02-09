Search icon
Viral video of bull gatecrashing wedding venue stuns internet, WATCH

The video shows a bull ‘gate crashing’ at a wedding venue.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 09, 2023, 09:28 AM IST

New Delhi: Indian weddings are always extravagant affairs. The never-ending guest list continues until the very last minute. Everyone is invited, from the milkman to the farthest relative, and only then are people satisfied. A recent internet video, however, captured how an uninvited guest at a wedding caused some tension. The video shows a bull ‘gate crashing’ at a wedding venue. The footage of the same has gone viral on social media. Watch it here:

The video begins with a black bull racing through a wedding pandal filled with food and drink stalls. Because of the presence of the animal, the guests at the venue appear tense. Meanwhile, a person present can be seen waving his hands at the bull, directing it to the other side. Instead of fleeing, the bull tried to attacked the man. Everyone in attendance, however, breathed a sigh of relief as the bull bolted from the area.

The video has received over 52,000 likes since it was shared in December. After watching the video, netizens were stunned, and their reactions flooded the comment section. "Bull is like muje bulaya nahi na, lo aa gaya mai," one user said. "sab ki haalat kharab hogayi bin bulaye baarati ko dekh kar," another user wrote.

