Video of brawl among fruit sellers at Shimla market reminds internet of 'Battle of Baghpat', watch

Do you recall the viral battle of Baghpat? In case you missed it, a new clip from Shimla video will serve as a refresher. Footage of a fight at market in Shimla on Monday morning has gone viral .

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 31, 2023, 09:14 AM IST

New Delhi: Do you recall the viral battle of Baghpat? In case you missed it, a new clip from Shimla video will serve as a refresher. Footage of a fight at market in Shimla on Monday morning has gone viral on social media.

A violent brawl broke out early Monday morning between sellers at Shimla's fruit market. The video showed the vendors fighting with empty veggie trays. According to reports, the situation was swiftly resolved because it occurred within the confines of a local police station. A video clip of the brawl has gone viral on Twitter. Watch it here:

In the footage, two groups of fruit vendors are seen fighting violently. The two groups continued to fight for five minutes before the police came. Even after attempts to appease the groups, they continued to battle. A person standing in the vegetable market with his phone recorded the entire event.


The footage of the fight quickly went viral on Twitter, reminding people of the Baghpat brawl. "The Baghpat battle had more acrobatic moves," one user commented."The battle in the north," another user remarked.

Hilarious reactions from netizens:

 

 

