Viral video of boy dancing at crowded Nalla Sopara Railway station leaves netizens astonished

Screen Grab

The Internet is filled with videos that people share on numerous social media platforms such as Instagram, Twitter, and others. An example of this kind of video can be seen on Instagram, and it shows a person dancing on a train station as well as on the train itself. Despite the fact that it is just a few seconds long and was uploaded on December 2, the now viral dance video has more than 46,000 likes and more than 11 lakh video views.

The performer known as Krishna Rathod, who begins his video by exiting a moving train and starts dancing on the station platform. The scene then changes to a railway station board, which also reveals the site of the shooting of this video—namely, Nalla Sopara—before moving on to an open field for the last scene of the video.

As one can guess, internet user have comment some hilarious comments. One user commented on the video, “Bro sab Masti kar but train se Masti mat kar because jis din train ne Masti kiya to masti karne ke layak nhi rahega.”

Another user commented, “Kaise bana lete hai.” Another user commented, “Bina pagar full aadhikari.”

Dance videos are immensely popular on the internet and are among the most viewed videos. Recently, a video surfaced on the internet in which guests at a wedding are shown dancing with pounding utensils. Many viewers remarked on the video, claiming that the dance was inspired by 'Modi ji.'

For those who don't remember, amid the stringent lockdown during the Covid-19 wave in 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked Indian residents to demonstrate their solidarity for emergency workers by pounding utensils from balconies in the evening.