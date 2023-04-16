Search icon
Viral video of bicycle with square wheels stuns internet

Sergii's odd bike invention is entirely functional, adding an extra dimension of wonder to his remarkable bicycle.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 16, 2023, 09:41 AM IST

New Delhi: Advances in technology have improved the planet. With revolutionary innovations sweeping over the world, scientists are continually creating, studying, and discovering modern alternatives to old-fashioned methods. That being stated, engineer Sergii Gordieiev has created a novel bicycle type with square wheels rather than circular ones. Sergii is well-known for leading the inventive and technologically smart YouTube channel Q. And his most recent bicycle transformation has astounded social media users. Sergii's odd bike invention is entirely functional, adding an extra dimension of wonder to his remarkable bicycle. 

In a video posted on Twitter by a person named Massimo, it came to light that the Q's associate members built a relatively new form of bicycle that could even do rapid turns without the usual round wheels. Massimo shared the clip with a caption that read, “How The Q created a bike with fully working square wheels (capable of making turns),”

The interesting video depicts a nearly ordinary-looking black bicycle, with the sole distinguishing characteristic being the square-shaped wheels. When one of the Q members sat on the bicycle and started paddling, it pushed along fairly smoothly, much to the bemusement of the Twitterati.

People's reactions to the innovation were perplexing, as their brains, accustomed to physical laws, rejected the very concept of a square wheel. Though many people appreciated the inventiveness, many pointed out that the square wheels were not solely "wheels." 

