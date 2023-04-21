Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

Viral video of baby sloth cuddling with its new friend melts hearts online

This clip shows an adorable cuddle session between a baby sloth and a stuffed toy. It's possible that after watching the cute clip, you'll want some warm hugs as well.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 21, 2023, 10:25 AM IST

Viral video of baby sloth cuddling with its new friend melts hearts online
screengrab

New Delhi: In the midst of the chaos in the globe, we unquestionably need some relief. And the finest resource for finding adorable stress-relieving videos is the internet. Enjoy this adorable clip of baby sloth and his new friend. If you're having a rough day, this video will undoubtedly make you grin. This clip shows an adorable cuddle session between a baby sloth and a stuffed toy. It's possible that after watching the cute clip, you'll want some warm hugs as well. Twitter user @Gabriele_Corno shared the clip and it has gone viral with over 245,000 views so far.

In the short segment, the baby sloth can be seen cuddling with his new friend that is a stuffed toy. As the video goes on, the tiny animal can be seen embracing the stuffed toy until the end. So adorable, isn't it? There is a good chance that this video will definitely gonna make you smile and you will be forced to watch it on a loop.

The video was loved by internet users, who showered it with heart and love emojis in the comments area. With over 245,000 views , the adorable video is swiftly gaining popularity.

"So cute - they use the cuddly toy as if it's their mum !" wrote one user. "Every time I see videos like this, the only thing I can think of is "I have to foster a (tiger cub, baby otter, orphaned koala, wolf pup, baby sloth, etc...) or my life will be meaningless!""another person said "This grass is cool and I want my new friend to enjoy it !" a third said. "This has to be the most beautiful, cutest video I've ever seen,," a fourth said. Many people described their emotions with the word "adorable."

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Sonam Kapoor gives detailed tour of her Delhi mansion worth Rs. 173 crore with Baby Vayu
In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt, Malaika Arora and others acing the co-ord set trend
Meet Sikkim cop-turned-supermodel Eksha Kerung, new face of Maybelline along with Suhana Khan, PV Sindhu, Ananya Birla
Satish Kaushik birth anniversary: Tere Naam, Kaagaz, Teree Sang, highest-rated films directed by the late actor
Meet Vinali Bhatnagar, Miss India finalist making her Bollywood debut in Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan
Speed Reads
More
First-image
SSC MTS Admit Card 2022 released at sscner.org.in, exam on May 2
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.