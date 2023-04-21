Viral video of baby sloth cuddling with its new friend melts hearts online

screengrab

New Delhi: In the midst of the chaos in the globe, we unquestionably need some relief. And the finest resource for finding adorable stress-relieving videos is the internet. Enjoy this adorable clip of baby sloth and his new friend. If you're having a rough day, this video will undoubtedly make you grin. This clip shows an adorable cuddle session between a baby sloth and a stuffed toy. It's possible that after watching the cute clip, you'll want some warm hugs as well. Twitter user @Gabriele_Corno shared the clip and it has gone viral with over 245,000 views so far.

Baby sloth and his new friend pic.twitter.com/bgxcLTBsq6 — Gabriele Corno (@Gabriele_Corno) April 19, 2023

In the short segment, the baby sloth can be seen cuddling with his new friend that is a stuffed toy. As the video goes on, the tiny animal can be seen embracing the stuffed toy until the end. So adorable, isn't it? There is a good chance that this video will definitely gonna make you smile and you will be forced to watch it on a loop.

The video was loved by internet users, who showered it with heart and love emojis in the comments area. With over 245,000 views , the adorable video is swiftly gaining popularity.

"So cute - they use the cuddly toy as if it's their mum !" wrote one user. "Every time I see videos like this, the only thing I can think of is "I have to foster a (tiger cub, baby otter, orphaned koala, wolf pup, baby sloth, etc...) or my life will be meaningless!""another person said "This grass is cool and I want my new friend to enjoy it !" a third said. "This has to be the most beautiful, cutest video I've ever seen,," a fourth said. Many people described their emotions with the word "adorable."