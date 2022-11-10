Search icon
Viral video of baby monkeys jumping into swimming pool will kill midweek blues

A video going crazy viral on Twitter shows a group of baby monkeys jumping into a kid's swimming pool.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 10, 2022, 09:16 AM IST

Image Credit: Twitter

New Delhi: There are some internet clips that leave you with a warm and fuzzy feeling in your heart. And clips with cute animals can be at the top of that list. We have another one with us that will surely brighten your day. A video going crazy viral on Twitter shows a group of baby monkeys jumping into a kid's swimming pool. Well, their energetic enthusiasm has made the internet go aww. Take a look here:

In the clip shared on Twitter by an account named Buitengebieden shows several baby monkey jumping into a kid's swimming pool and enjoying their time. The babies appeared to be having a great time frolicking in the pool. So heartwarming! There is a good chance that the enthusiasm of monkeys will force you to watch the entire clip on a loop.  

Posted on November 5, this heartwarming video has garnered over 1.5 million views on it so far. This heartwarming clip also received a lot of positive feedback from netizens. Heart and love-struck emojis abound in the comments section. "This is so cute (sic)," said one commenter. Another user commented, "Soooo sweet (sic)." "Cute and funny (sic)," said another.

