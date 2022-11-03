Viral video of baby giraffe taking its first steps wins internet

Image Credit: Instagram

New Delhi: The Internet’s flooded with videos that show how adorable baby animals can be. From sliding slopes to playing with water, videos of these tiny creatures instantly bring a smile to one’s face. This time, a video of a baby giraffe has netizens gushing uncontrollably. We're sure it'll brighten your Thursday as well.

First steps of a baby giraffe.. pic.twitter.com/SBYLhdnIbO — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) November 2, 2022

The video, which was shared on Twitter, shows the little giraffe taking its first steps. It stumbles and falls after a few seconds, but only after walking two steps on its wobbly legs. The tiny one even tries to keep its balance by swirling its body. You simply won’t be able to watch this clip without saying aww. "First steps of a baby giraffe" reads the video caption.

The clip was posted one day ago and it has amassed close to 3.2 million views and the numbers are only increasing. While some netizens couldn’t stop obsessing over the baby giraffe, many simply shared that they wanted to cuddle the calf.

“Awww Nature is the greatest , I love and adore itso very much,” posted a Twitter user. “The baby’s have such cute faces.It is so heart touching” expressed another. “This is so adorable!!,” shared a third. “Love seeing the baby giraffe taking first steps,” wrote a fourth.