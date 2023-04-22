Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

Viral video of baby jumbo rubbing its eye will make your day, watch

Shared on Reddit, the video shows a baby elephant rubbing its eyes using its trunk. The clip is too cute to miss out on

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 22, 2023, 11:35 AM IST

Viral video of baby jumbo rubbing its eye will make your day, watch
screengrab

New Delhi: Without a doubt, videos of baby elephants are one of the reasons why the internet is a pleasant place. This adorable video of a baby elephant uploaded on Instagram adds to those wonderful videos. We're confident that this video will brighten your day. Shared on Reddit, the video shows a baby elephant rubbing its eyes using its trunk. The clip is too cute to miss out on. Watch it here:

How an elephant rubs its eye
by u/amish_novelty in

The video begins with an elephant wiping its eye with its trunk. The entire scene is so adorable that we're sure you'll watch the video on repeat like we did. “How an elephant rubs its eye,” reads the clip

The video garnered over millions of views after being shared online. Reddit users couldn't help but gush over the heartwarming sight.

Check out a few reactions below:
An individual wrote, "Their trunks are insanely dextrous. They can pick up an individual grape with that massive thing! They can crack a peanut shell while leaving the peanut intact! Plus they have a much stronger sense of smell than even a bloodhound. They can pick up 700 pounds and reach up to over 20 feet." 

A second person added, "Eeee so freaking cute. I made the awwweee face while in a dark room laying in bed.." "For real, if you had asked me, “how does an elephant rub his eye” I would tell you exactly what we saw in this video lmao," shared a third. A fourth expressed, "you should look up what the bone structure of their foot looks like." Many others have reacted using heart emojis.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
'Super cute' Urfi Javed in old pics from college days shocks fans: 'Tab allergy nahi thi kapdo se..'
Step inside Mukesh Ambani’s sea-facing ultra-luxurious Dubai villa worth Rs 650 crore
Ananya Panday steals the show in stunning pink gown at cousin Alanna Panday's mehendi, see pics
Alia Bhatt explores London with Ranbir Kapoor, shops for Raha; netizens ask 'baby kahan gaya?'
As RRR eyes Oscar win, a look at all Indians who have won the coveted award from Bhanu Athaiya to AR Rahman
Speed Reads
More
First-image
UPSC CDS II Final Result 2022 declared at upsc.gov.in, direct link here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.