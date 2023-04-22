Viral video of baby jumbo rubbing its eye will make your day, watch

screengrab

New Delhi: Without a doubt, videos of baby elephants are one of the reasons why the internet is a pleasant place. This adorable video of a baby elephant uploaded on Instagram adds to those wonderful videos. We're confident that this video will brighten your day. Shared on Reddit, the video shows a baby elephant rubbing its eyes using its trunk. The clip is too cute to miss out on. Watch it here:

The video begins with an elephant wiping its eye with its trunk. The entire scene is so adorable that we're sure you'll watch the video on repeat like we did. “How an elephant rubs its eye,” reads the clip

The video garnered over millions of views after being shared online. Reddit users couldn't help but gush over the heartwarming sight.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, "Their trunks are insanely dextrous. They can pick up an individual grape with that massive thing! They can crack a peanut shell while leaving the peanut intact! Plus they have a much stronger sense of smell than even a bloodhound. They can pick up 700 pounds and reach up to over 20 feet."

A second person added, "Eeee so freaking cute. I made the awwweee face while in a dark room laying in bed.." "For real, if you had asked me, “how does an elephant rub his eye” I would tell you exactly what we saw in this video lmao," shared a third. A fourth expressed, "you should look up what the bone structure of their foot looks like." Many others have reacted using heart emojis.