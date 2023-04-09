Viral video of baby elephant holding its caretaker's hand while dosing off melts internet

screengrab

New Delhi: Do you enjoy viewing footage of baby elephants' charming antics? Then check out this video, which may make you extremely pleased. Shared on Twitter by Buitengebieden, the video shows a gentle giant wrapping its trunk around the caretaker's hand and trying to stay awake. The adorable clip has gone viral online and it is too cute to miss out on.

The video portrays the pure bond between an elephant and its carer, which is difficult to explain into words. The newborn elephant's grip on its caretaker's hand is charming and demonstrates the two's trust and attachment. The newborn elephant is seen going off to sleep in the footage, but it struggles to stay awake by holding on to its caretaker's hand. The carer seemed to enjoy the companionship of the gentle giant and is content to let the baby elephant hold his hand for as long as it likes.

After being shared online, the video received over three million views. Twitter users couldn't stop gushing over the touching sight.

On Twitter, one person notes, "omg this is so cute!" "I really love to watch this again and again," another user adds. A third response shares, "Beautiful smart precious babies, I love and adore them so very much,."