Viral video of Armaan Malik's first wife Payal dancing with newborn daughter wins internet

New Delhi: Armaan Malik, a well-known YouTuber, has recently gained significant attention in the media. It all started when he shared the exciting news of both his wives being pregnant. Since then, he has openly shared updates about their childbirth experiences and related details. Armaan has now become a proud father to three children. His first wife, Payal, gave birth to twins named Ayaan (son) and Tuba (daughter), while his second wife, Kritika, gave birth to a son named Zaid.

Due to various factors, Armaan continues to be a subject of constant attention and discussion on social media platforms. In the latest development, a video featuring his first wife, Payal, has gone viral, sparking a mix of admiration and criticism.

The video showcases Payal joyfully dancing and creating an Instagram reel while holding her newborn daughter, Tuba. This display of happiness and carefree behavior has evoked a range of reactions from internet users. Some viewers found it endearing and heartwarming, while others expressed concerns about the safety and well-being of the infant, questioning the appropriateness of engaging in energetic activities with a newborn.

Critics argue that such lively actions with a newborn could potentially endanger the child and emphasize the importance of responsible parenting practices that prioritize the baby's safety above all else.

On the other hand, supporters of Payal contend that the video captures a genuine moment of happiness and bonding between a mother and her child. They believe it's crucial to cherish these joyful moments and acknowledge the authentic connection between Payal and her baby.

Armaan Malik's love life

Armaan Malik's romantic journey began when he married Payal, his true love, in 2011. Together, they welcomed a son named Chirayu Malik. In a surprising turn of events, Armaan later entered into a marriage with Kritika, who happened to be Payal's best friend, in 2018. It's important to note that Armaan did not divorce his first wife before marrying Kritika.

Despite this unconventional arrangement, the four of them have managed to coexist harmoniously, along with their extended family. They have built a life together and have been supporting and caring for one another.

In December 2022, Armaan delightedly announced the pregnancies of both his wives. Currently, he is enjoying a joyful life with his two wives and four children.