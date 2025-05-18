Bollywood actors Chunky Panday and Ananya Panday set major father-daughter goals at the Zee Cine Awards as the SOTY2 actress called his father to the stage to dance to 'Main Tera Tota'.

Bollywood actors Chunky Panday and Ananya Panday set major father-daughter goals at the Zee Cine Awards as the SOTY2 actress called his father to the stage to dance to 'Main Tera Tota'. Their emphatic and beautiful chemistry prompted netizens to say, "Ananya won as a daughter".

Several videos from the award event made rounds on social media, with one of these featuring the father-daughter duo. In the now-viral clip, Ananya Panday was seen grooving to her father's 90's hit 'Main Tera Tota'.

The actress called her father to the stage. As Chunky chimes in, the audiences went berserk, giving the duo a loud cheering. The duo were seen matching steps to the iconic hit. At the end, Ananya bowed down to her father and gave him a bear hug.

Later, she also shared the video on her Instagram story, with the caption, "Most fun dancing on dad’s songs."

"At this moment, we realised Ananya won as a daughter", the video was titled.

Here's how netizens reacted

"I love this father daughter duo. Love watching them dancing together, the bond they share is so pure at the same time so beautiful, god bless them", an user wrote, lauding the actors' performance.

"Ananya dances so beautifully", wrote another user.

A third joined in, "This is the sweetest!!"