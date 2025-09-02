Viral video of a 106-year-old woman stuns internet, seen shopping with her great-granddaughter, netizens call her..., WATCH

A 106-year-old woman was seen shopping with her great-granddaughter in Punjab. The woman went shopping for the young girl's wedding. The viral video garnered praise from netizens.

While shopping is a craze among woman who leave no opportunity to go out and splurge on their favourite items, a 106-year-old woman has proven that when it comes to shopping even the centenarian women would not be left untouched. A woman aged 106 went shopping with her great-granddaughter. Her viral video on social media has left everyone amazed and happy.

A 106-year-old woman shopping!

The short viral video, which was posted by Instagram user Yashvi Raheja, was made at VTC Fashion Mall in Rajpura, Punjab. The video shows that the centenarian lady, called pardadi (grandmother’s mother) by the girl she was accompanied with, was roaming the mall looking excited. The pardadi was seen skimming through clothing items and choosing her styles with great spirit.

There was an overlay text on the video which reads, “She has seen generations marry and now she is shopping for mine. Blessed beyond measure to shop her looks at 106.” The text suggests that the old lady was going on a wedding shopping spree yet again. It is indeed very surprising and pleasant at the same time as she was shopping for a third-generation member in her family. The caption reads, “Shopping day out with pardadi @vtcfashionmall witnessed their youngest client,” suggesting that the lady’s age is not defined by her body but by her spirit and excitement for the family.

The video also shows that the great-grandmother immersed herself fully in the shopping experience, trying out the outfits herself very activly and attempting to diligently choose outfits for her great-granddaughter who can be seen smiling beside her, enjoying her company.

How does social media react?

Watching the video, the social media users were stunned and praised the spirits and enthusiasm of the old woman. Many called her “an inspiration,” “a blessing,” and “proof that age is just a number.” The comment section has been flooded ever since the video was uploaded.