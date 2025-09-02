Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'I'm little shocked right now': Nora Fatehi reacts after achieving this MILESTONE on YouTube

Viral video of a 106-year-old woman stuns internet, seen shopping with her great-granddaughter, netizens call her..., WATCH

DNA TV Show: PM Modi, Putin, and Xi at SCO Summit in China's Tianjin

Tech giant Salesforce lays off thousands of employees: How many jobs have been cut and why?

After insulting Bipasha Basu, Mrunal Thakur MOCKS Anushka Sharma? Old clip of Son of Sardaar 2 actress saying 'she is not working' irks netizens

Good news for borrowers! These banks lower their lending rates; check new rates

WATCH: Massive traffic jam on Delhi-Jaipur highway in Gurugram after heavy rainfall

India decimates Kazakhstan 15-0 in Hockey Asia Cup 2025, Sukhjeet, Jugraj, Abhishek score hat-tricks

Former US NSA's BIG statement on Donald Trump's 50% tariff on India: 'Largely due to...'

Not Bhagyashree, but Kapil Sharma's 'Bua' was OG choice for Maine Pyar Kiya, she was dropped for this 'bizzare' reason, years later Sooraj Barjatya met her and..

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'I'm little shocked right now': Nora Fatehi reacts after achieving this MILESTONE on YouTube

Nora Fatehi reacts after achieving this MILESTONE on YouTube

Viral video of a 106-year-old woman stuns internet, seen shopping with her great-granddaughter, netizens call her..., WATCH

Viral video of a 106-year-old woman stuns internet, seen shopping with her great

DNA TV Show: PM Modi, Putin, and Xi at SCO Summit in China's Tianjin

DNA TV Show: PM Modi, Putin, and Xi at SCO Summit in China's Tianjin

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

HomeViral

VIRAL

Viral video of a 106-year-old woman stuns internet, seen shopping with her great-granddaughter, netizens call her..., WATCH

A 106-year-old woman was seen shopping with her great-granddaughter in Punjab. The woman went shopping for the young girl's wedding. The viral video garnered praise from netizens.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Sep 02, 2025, 12:00 AM IST

Viral video of a 106-year-old woman stuns internet, seen shopping with her great-granddaughter, netizens call her..., WATCH
A video of a 106-year-old woman went viral showing her shopping.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

While shopping is a craze among woman who leave no opportunity to go out and splurge on their favourite items, a 106-year-old woman has proven that when it comes to shopping even the centenarian women would not be left untouched. A woman aged 106 went shopping with her great-granddaughter. Her viral video on social media has left everyone amazed and happy.

A 106-year-old woman shopping!

The short viral video, which was posted by Instagram user Yashvi Raheja, was made at VTC Fashion Mall in Rajpura, Punjab. The video shows that the centenarian lady, called pardadi (grandmother’s mother) by the girl she was accompanied with, was roaming the mall looking excited. The pardadi was seen skimming through clothing items and choosing her styles with great spirit.

There was an overlay text on the video which reads, “She has seen generations marry and now she is shopping for mine. Blessed beyond measure to shop her looks at 106.” The text suggests that the old lady was going on a wedding shopping spree yet again. It is indeed very surprising and pleasant at the same time as she was shopping for a third-generation member in her family. The caption reads, “Shopping day out with pardadi @vtcfashionmall witnessed their youngest client,” suggesting that the lady’s age is not defined by her body but by her spirit and excitement for the family.

The video also shows that the great-grandmother immersed herself fully in the shopping experience, trying out the outfits herself very activly and attempting to diligently choose outfits for her great-granddaughter who can be seen smiling beside her, enjoying her company.

How does social media react?

Watching the video, the social media users were stunned and praised the spirits and enthusiasm of the old woman. Many called her “an inspiration,” “a blessing,” and “proof that age is just a number.” The comment section has been flooded ever since the video was uploaded.  

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Anurag Kashyap says Ranbir Kapoor had 'self-doubt' after Bombay Velvet, Besharam, Jagga Jasoos flopped: 'He stopped...'
Anurag Kashyap says Ranbir Kapoor had 'self-doubt' after his 3 films flopped
Pakistan: Army helicopter crashes in Gilgit-Baltistan region, killing 5 on board
Pakistan: Army helicopter crashes in Gilgit-Baltistan region, killing 5 on board
Hansal Mehta reveals how he convinced his producers to cast Rajkummar Rao in Shahid: 'An actor was born'
Hansal Mehta reveals how he convinced his producers to cast Rajkummar in Shahid
From Housefull to Golmaal: 5 Bollywood films that grew into blockbuster franchises
Housefull to Golmaal: 5 Bollywood films that grew into blockbuster franchises
Wednesday Addams Inspired Tired Girl Makeup: Gen Z’s viral beauty trend for an effortless look
Wednesday Addams Inspired Tired Girl Makeup: Gen Z’s viral beauty trend for an e
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE