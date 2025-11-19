Viral video: Odisha student’s War 2 dance wins the internet; Hrithik Roshan calls his moves ‘amazing’

Nitish Kumar to take oath as Bihar CM on Nov 20: A look at his cabinet with 6 new faces, who will be deputy CM?
Social media can be both a blessing and a curse, but for a boy from Cuttack, Odisha, it has proven to be a life-changing blessing. A video showcasing his extraordinary dancing skills has gone viral, garnering praise from several celebrities, including Hrithik Roshan.
In this video, filmed at a higher primary school in Badambadi and released online, a group of teachers watch as the boy confidently strides forward and instantly captivates everyone with his sharp and energetic moves to Hrithik Roshan's hit song "Janaab-e-Aali" from "War 2." His classmates cheer him on as he masterfully executes the hook step, matching the superstar's style with astonishing precision.
The video, which has over 400,000 likes and 11,000 comments, was captioned: "My country is changing..."
Hrithik Roshan himself reacted to the video, writing, "Wow!! Amazing little one." (Wow!! Amazing, little one.) Popular creators Dhanashree Verma and Awez Darbar also joined in, responding with fire emojis.
Social media users flooded the comments section with praise for the young talent. One user wrote, "Great performance." Another wrote, "Brother, the energy in every move... respect."
One viewer even said, "Wow, this is even better than the original song." Comparisons to Hrithik Roshan began to emerge, with one writing, "Little Hrithik Roshan." Another wrote, "Little Hrithik Roshan." One heartwarming comment read, "Hey Chotu, you have amazing dance moves and super confidence." "We have won everyone's heart with it. May God give you a wonderful future, keep shining like this. (Oh, little one, with your amazing dance moves and super confidence, you have won everyone's heart. May God give you a wonderful future, keep shining."
On the work front, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in War 2 alongside Jr. NTR and Kiara Advani. He is now preparing for the highly anticipated Krrish 4, which he will also direct.
