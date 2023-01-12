Viral video: Notorious monkeys steal apples from roadside stall, netizens call it 'monkey heist'

Screengrab

New Delhi: Monkeys are endearing and, of course, amusing creatures. And watching their antics, whether at the zoo or elsewhere, frequently leaves us giggling for a long time. Just like this viral video, which shows a group of notorious monkeys stealing apples from a roadside fruit shop. The hilarious video which is shared on Twitter by Buitengebieden is sure to lift your spirits and make you laugh.

Watch it here:

In the now-viral video, many monkeys can be seen stealing apples from a fruit shop. This hilarious footage has made the entire internet laugh.

The video has received over 761,000 views and numerous reactions. While some netizens couldn't stop laughing at the scene, others said it was almost like a desi version of Money Heist. "Hahaha this is so funny," a laughing Instagram user commented. "Such a mischievous, naughty monkeys," said another. "Who else laughed at this amusing situation?" inquired a third. "Hahahaha laughing so hard and watching it again and again," a fourth said.