Viral video: Notorious monkeys steal apples from roadside stall, netizens call it 'monkey heist'

Just like this viral video, which shows a group of notorious monkeys stealing apples from a roadside fruit shop.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 12, 2023, 01:46 PM IST

Screengrab

New Delhi: Monkeys are endearing and, of course, amusing creatures. And watching their antics, whether at the zoo or elsewhere, frequently leaves us giggling for a long time. Just like this viral video, which shows a group of notorious monkeys stealing apples from a roadside fruit shop. The hilarious video which is shared on Twitter by Buitengebieden is sure to lift your spirits and make you laugh.

Watch it here:

In the now-viral video, many monkeys can be seen stealing apples from a fruit shop. This hilarious footage has made the entire internet laugh.

The video has received over 761,000 views and numerous reactions. While some netizens couldn't stop laughing at the scene, others said it was almost like a desi version of Money Heist. "Hahaha this is so funny," a laughing Instagram user commented. "Such a mischievous, naughty monkeys," said another. "Who else laughed at this amusing situation?" inquired a third. "Hahahaha laughing so hard and watching it again and again," a fourth said.

Who is Raashii Khanna? 5 unknown facts about Yodha star who made her Bollywood debut with Madras Cafe
In Pics | 'Violent blast' kills six, injures several in Turkey’s Istanbul
Virat Kohli vs Cristiano Ronaldo: 6 similarities between two legends
From Kriti Sanon to Janhvi Kapoor; divas who stunned with their outfits at Filmfare Middle-East awards
Inside Ananya Panday, Zoya Akhtar, and Navya Nanda's New Year vacation in Phuket. See pics
