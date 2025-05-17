In the viral video, two boys can be seen carefully pushing a handcart, where an injured dog is sitting calmly as they head towards the nearest hospital.

In a world full of sorrow, where it has become hard to find empathy, two young boys from Noida have proved that it isn't lost. The video shows two boys carrying an injured dog to the hospital on a handcart, grabbing a lot of attention and praise.

The video, originally shared on Instagram, has left the viewers in tears.

In the viral video, two boys can be seen carefully pushing a handcart, where an injured dog is sitting calmly as they head towards the nearest hospital.

The man who was recording this beautiful moment requested the boys to stop on their way and asked why they were taking the dog on a handcart. One of the boys gently passed a smile and replied, “We took the dog to the hospital, and he got injured.”

This selfless gesture by the local boys left the man surprised.

“They didn’t think twice. They didn’t wait for someone else to help. They did what many adults wouldn’t. These are the real heroes. Let’s raise more children like them, kind, brave, and full of empathy. Kindness like this gives us hope,” the captions on the post read.

As soon as the video surfaced on the internet, it went viral within a few hours. The video has garnered millions of views. What truly overwhelmed viewers was the fact that not many people in today's world would do anything for anyone without having any expectations and wholeheartedly.

Many realised the true meaning of love, expressing themselves in the comment section, they wrote that just saying 'I love you' to these kind creatures is not enough, but making an honest effort toward their needs, health, and safety is what truly defines a real animal lover.

One user wrote, “God bless these kind hearted kids, in such scorching heat, wearing torn clothes, walking in simple chappals.”

''Its all about the upbringing.. Hats off to the parents who raised them,'' another user write.

''Future of my country is in kind hands,'' third user commented with pride.

''Omg the real animal lovers,'' a user wrote

''Children are like that only, like children of any creature just innocent and harmless praying life doesn't get hard for them to change. It just made my day. Beyond blessed,'' a user said.

Also read: SHOCKING! 32-year-old woman dies after taking tablet she got from medical store for...