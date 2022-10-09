Search icon
Viral video: No brushes and nothing! Man draws fascinating portrait of Lord Hanuman with his hands

In the viral video, a man is seen drawing a portrait of Lord Hanuman without the use of any brushes.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 09, 2022, 01:01 PM IST

Image credit: Instagram

New Delhi: There is no shortage of talent in India, and many people astound us with their incredible abilities. While you may have seen many people painting with both hands, this individual took it a step further.  The video is shared on Instagram by user named @suresh_ghoter and it has gone crazy viral on social media.

In the viral video, a man is seen drawing a portrait of Lord Hanuman without the use of any brushes. He used his hands as a brush and drew the entire stunning portrait. Needless to mention, the end result was simply mindblowing and just too good to miss out on.

Take a look here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @suresh_ghoter

The video has garnered 159k million views and numerous reactions since being shared. Netizens totally loved the art and many even asked if they could purchase the portrait. “Kya baat bhai romte khade ho gay,” a Instagram user commented. While another goes, “Hats off to you and your work.”

“This is so good.. jai shri ram,” a third commented. “hanuman ji bless you .. keep up the good work,” a comment read on the post.

