Viral video: Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani spotted taking quiet evening walk together in Switzerland, watch

Mukesh Ambani and his wife, Nita Ambani, were recently seen enjoying a serene nighttime stroll in Switzerland, according to a video posted on an Instagram fan page. In the clip, Nita wears a red co-ord set and Mukesh dons a formal suit, with the couple walking casually and without much security.

The Ambanis have a history of vacationing in Switzerland. In September 2020, they stayed at the opulent Bürgenstock Resort, where nightly rates for the Presidential and Royal suites start at $28,000 and $46,000, respectively, totaling at least $74,000 per night ( ₹62 lakh). The resort boasts four hotels, two spas, and ten dining and entertainment venues.

Switzerland also hosted a pre-wedding celebration for their elder son, Akash Ambani, in St. Moritz in 2019, with notable guests like Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Karan Johar in attendance.

Recently, Mukesh and Nita Ambani visited Europe following the high-profile wedding of their younger son, Anant Ambani. They spent part of their time in Paris during the Summer Olympics 2024, where Nita, who chairs the Reliance Foundation, was re-elected as a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) from India.