Viral video: Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani spotted taking quiet evening walk together in Switzerland, watch

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Sri Lanka and New Zealand to play a rare 6-day Test match in September - All you need to know

'India was never neutral in this war, always...': PM Modi to Ukrainian President Zelenskyy

Viral video: Woman's steamy dance to 'Aaj Ki Raat' raises mercury level, watch

Waqf Bill Row: Nitish Kumar's JDU becomes 3rd BJP ally to oppose the amendment law; know all about the bill here

Amy Jackson marries Ed Westwick, celebrates new beginnings with pasta and pizza party: 'The temperature is perfect'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Surat Metro Construction Mishap: Crane Topples Onto Vacant Building, No Casualties Reported

Surat Metro Construction Mishap: Crane Topples Onto Vacant Building, No Casualties Reported

Kolkata Doctor Murder: 'Sexual Pervert, Animal Instincts' Psychoanalysis Test Of Sanjoy Roy Revealed

Kolkata Doctor Murder: 'Sexual Pervert, Animal Instincts' Psychoanalysis Test Of Sanjoy Roy Revealed

Sri Lanka and New Zealand to play a rare 6-day Test match in September - All you need to know

Sri Lanka and New Zealand to play a rare 6-day Test match in September - All you need to know

Benefits of adding makhana in your diet

Benefits of adding makhana in your diet

Meet Praveena Aanjna, former CA who became Miss India International 2023

Meet Praveena Aanjna, former CA who became Miss India International 2023

AI imagines Thalapathy Vijay as James Bond

AI imagines Thalapathy Vijay as James Bond

ट्रक ड्राइवर बना सोशल मीडिया पर सुपरस्टार, कमाई जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

ट्रक ड्राइवर बना सोशल मीडिया पर सुपरस्टार, कमाई जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Streaming This Week: Kalki 2898 AD, Angry Young Men, Raayan, Follow Kar Lo Yaar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Streaming This Week: Kalki 2898 AD, Angry Young Men, Raayan, Follow Kar Lo Yaar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Meet actress who replaced OG Stree in Stree 2, worked as makeup artist, debuted with Amitabh Bachchan in..

Meet actress who replaced OG Stree in Stree 2, worked as makeup artist, debuted with Amitabh Bachchan in..

Meet Salman's heroine who gave 16 back to back flops, converted to Islam for love; left films, now looks unrecognisable

Meet Salman's heroine who gave 16 back to back flops, converted to Islam for love; left films, now looks unrecognisable

Surat Metro Construction Mishap: Crane Topples Onto Vacant Building, No Casualties Reported

Surat Metro Construction Mishap: Crane Topples Onto Vacant Building, No Casualties Reported

Kolkata Doctor Murder: 'Sexual Pervert, Animal Instincts' Psychoanalysis Test Of Sanjoy Roy Revealed

Kolkata Doctor Murder: 'Sexual Pervert, Animal Instincts' Psychoanalysis Test Of Sanjoy Roy Revealed

Kolkata Doctor Murder: BJP Asks CM Mamata Banerjee To Resign Over Kolkata Murder-Rape Case

Kolkata Doctor Murder: BJP Asks CM Mamata Banerjee To Resign Over Kolkata Murder-Rape Case

Amy Jackson marries Ed Westwick, celebrates new beginnings with pasta and pizza party: 'The temperature is perfect'

Amy Jackson marries Ed Westwick, celebrates new beginnings with pasta and pizza party: 'The temperature is perfect'

Amid Stree 2's success, video of Ranbir Kapoor calling Shraddha Kapoor 'commercial box office superstar' goes viral

Amid Stree 2's success, video of Ranbir Kapoor calling Shraddha Kapoor 'commercial box office superstar' goes viral

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Abdul aka Sharad Sankla quits show? Actor clarifies: 'My character is...'

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Abdul aka Sharad Sankla quits show? Actor clarifies: 'My character is...'

HomeViral

Viral

Viral video: Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani spotted taking quiet evening walk together in Switzerland, watch

Mukesh Ambani and his wife, Nita Ambani, were recently seen enjoying a serene nighttime stroll in Switzerland, according to a video posted on an Instagram fan page. In the clip, Nita wears a red co-ord set and Mukesh dons a formal suit, with the couple walking casually and without much security.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Aug 23, 2024, 05:04 PM IST

Viral video: Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani spotted taking quiet evening walk together in Switzerland, watch
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Mukesh Ambani and his wife, Nita Ambani, were recently seen enjoying a serene nighttime stroll in Switzerland, according to a video posted on an Instagram fan page. In the clip, Nita wears a red co-ord set and Mukesh dons a formal suit, with the couple walking casually and without much security.

The Ambanis have a history of vacationing in Switzerland. In September 2020, they stayed at the opulent Bürgenstock Resort, where nightly rates for the Presidential and Royal suites start at $28,000 and $46,000, respectively, totaling at least $74,000 per night ( ₹62 lakh). The resort boasts four hotels, two spas, and ten dining and entertainment venues.

Watch

 

 

Switzerland also hosted a pre-wedding celebration for their elder son, Akash Ambani, in St. Moritz in 2019, with notable guests like Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Karan Johar in attendance.

Recently, Mukesh and Nita Ambani visited Europe following the high-profile wedding of their younger son, Anant Ambani. They spent part of their time in Paris during the Summer Olympics 2024, where Nita, who chairs the Reliance Foundation, was re-elected as a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) from India.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

National Space Day 2024: With universal dockings, five modules and more, India set to have its own space station by...

National Space Day 2024: With universal dockings, five modules and more, India set to have its own space station by...

'Today India's strategy is to maintain equal closeness with all nations': PM Modi in Poland

'Today India's strategy is to maintain equal closeness with all nations': PM Modi in Poland

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee writes to PM Modi, says, ‘horrifying to see 90 rapes daily..'

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee writes to PM Modi, says, ‘horrifying to see 90 rapes daily..'

Air India fined Rs 90 lakh for flying with non-qualified pilots

Air India fined Rs 90 lakh for flying with non-qualified pilots

Javed Akhtar's first wife Honey Irani reacts to their divorce, Shabana Azmi says 'it's very painful when...'

Javed Akhtar's first wife Honey Irani reacts to their divorce, Shabana Azmi says 'it's very painful when...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Kalki 2898 AD, Angry Young Men, Raayan, Follow Kar Lo Yaar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Streaming This Week: Kalki 2898 AD, Angry Young Men, Raayan, Follow Kar Lo Yaar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Meet actress who replaced OG Stree in Stree 2, worked as makeup artist, debuted with Amitabh Bachchan in..

Meet actress who replaced OG Stree in Stree 2, worked as makeup artist, debuted with Amitabh Bachchan in..

Meet Salman's heroine who gave 16 back to back flops, converted to Islam for love; left films, now looks unrecognisable

Meet Salman's heroine who gave 16 back to back flops, converted to Islam for love; left films, now looks unrecognisable

This Salman Khan flop was remake of Jim Carrey's classic, delayed for 3 years, banned in UAE, Kuwait, earned only...

This Salman Khan flop was remake of Jim Carrey's classic, delayed for 3 years, banned in UAE, Kuwait, earned only...

Anushka Sharma-Bhawna Kohli to Khrisha Shah-Isha Ambani: Check out famous celebrity Bhabhi-Nanad jodis

Anushka Sharma-Bhawna Kohli to Khrisha Shah-Isha Ambani: Check out famous celebrity Bhabhi-Nanad jodis

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement