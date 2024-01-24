Viral video: Newlywed woman wows internet with sizzling dance moves to Haryanvi song, watch

Newlywed woman sets Instagram on fire with a sizzling dance performance to a Haryanvi song.

In the global realm of dance enthusiasts, the allure of dance movies transcends genres, captivating audiences with ballet, contemporary, hip-hop, and folk performances. Social media platforms have become a hub for sharing mesmerizing dance videos, and the latest addition to this ever-expanding collection comes in the form of a newlywed woman showcasing her scintillating dance moves to a Haryanvi song.

The sensational clip, shared on Instagram by user @parulkhatri1128, has quickly become a viral sensation, amassing an impressive 1.2 million likes. Dressed in a stunning saree, the newly married woman takes center stage in the video, effortlessly dancing to the upbeat rhythm of the Haryanvi song. The Instagram community is entranced by her performance, with viewers expressing their admiration for her breathtaking dance moves.

The video has not only captivated the attention of viewers but has also set the internet ablaze with its nearly 1.2 million likes, a number that continues to climb. The comment section is flooded with praise, using words like "sizzling," "wow," and "amazing" to convey the awe-inspired reactions of those who have witnessed the captivating dance.

Instagram users have taken to the comments to share their enthusiastic responses. One user exclaimed, "Hot yaar," while another declared, "Amazing super se bhi upar." A third viewer praised the performance, saying, "What a killer performance, I loved it," and a fourth expressed sheer enjoyment with, "Mazza aagya yr."