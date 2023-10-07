Viral video: Newlywed woman dances to Haryanvi song, internet says 'zabardast', watch

A newlywed young woman's scintillating dance to a Haryanvi song has taken Instagram by storm.

In a world where dance transcends boundaries and captures hearts across the globe, the power of social media has further amplified this universal appeal. From classical ballet to contemporary artistry, from hip-hop beats to folk traditions, the internet is a treasure trove of remarkable dance videos. Joining this endless parade of talent is a captivating video that has recently gone viral, featuring a newlywed young woman delivering an electrifying dance performance to a Haryanvi song. Yes, you read that correctly! Shared on Instagram by the user @MithuWorldz, this video has already garnered an astounding 229,000 views and counting.

In this now-famous clip, a radiant young lady, adorned in a traditional salwar suit, graces the screen with her exuberant dance moves set to the tune of a lively Haryanvi track. As she effortlessly glides and twirls to the rhythm, Instagram users cannot tear their eyes away from the screen. Her mesmerizing dance moves may even ignite a desire in you to join in the fun. With every step, her killer dance moves, expressive facial expressions, and magnetic charisma set the internet ablaze.

Since its initial sharing, the video has enjoyed nearly 229,000 views, and this number continues to surge with each passing moment. The comment section is inundated with enthusiastic responses, with users using words like "sizzling," "wow," and "amazing" to describe their reactions.

Let's take a closer look at how Instagram users have reacted to this scorching dance performance:

One user exclaimed, "Hot, indeed!"

Another enthusiastic viewer chimed in with, "Absolutely superb!"

A third admirer couldn't contain their excitement, stating, "What an outstanding performance, I absolutely loved it."

"I thoroughly enjoyed it," wrote a fourth user, encapsulating the sheer delight experienced by countless others who had watched the video.

Many netizens expressed their admiration by flooding the comment section with fire emoticons, emphasizing the heat generated by this incredible dance performance.