Viral video: Newly-wed girl sizzling dance to 'Daru Badnaam' sets Instagram on fire

New Delhi: If you happen to scroll through social media at any point of the day, you are bound to come across clip of people dancing to popular Punjabi song namely 'Daru Badnaam'. The track is on everyone's mind because of its peppy music and groovy lyrics. So, when a video of a newlywed girl dancing to it surfaced online, it obviously went viral. And the internet just cannot get enough of her epic performance. The viral video is shared on Instagram by a user named Gurpreet Kaur and it has accumulated more than 109,000 views.

In the clip, the girl in the sizzling attire can be seen dancing to 'Daru Badnaam'. Her graceful, fluid-like movements were breathtaking, and the entire performance will leave you speechless. She lit up the internet with their scorching show. Her chemistry and elegance were also evident as she danced.

After being shared online, the video received over 109,000 likes. Netizens were highly impressed by her energetic performance and praised her in the comments section.

One user wrote, "What a powerful performance. loved it"

Another user said, "OMG i love this... so so so amazing"