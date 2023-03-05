Search icon
Viral video: Newly-wed girl 'jordar' dance performance on Haryanvi song sets internet on fire, watch

So, when a video of a newlywed girl dancing to it surfaced online, it obviously went viral. And the internet just cannot get enough of her epic performance.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 05, 2023, 01:59 PM IST

New Delhi:  If you happen to scroll through social media at any point of the day, you are bound to come across clip of people dancing to popular Haryanvi song namely 'Kamar Teri Left Right Hale'. The track is on everyone's mind because of its peppy music and groovy lyrics. So, when a video of a newlywed girl dancing to it surfaced online, it obviously went viral. And the internet just cannot get enough of her epic performance. The viral video is shared on YouTube and it has accumulated more than 5 million views.

In the clip, the woman in the saree can be seen dancing to  'Kamar Teri Left Right Hale'. Her beautiful, fluid-like moves were so graceful and the entire performance will surely make you say 'amazing' instantly. She set the internet on fire with their sizzling performance. Moreover, her chemistry and grace were visible while she danced.

After being shared online, the video received over 5 million views. Netizens were blown away by her energetic performance and praised her in the comments section.

One user wrote, "What a powerful performance. Rocking the dance floor"

Another user said, "OMG i love this... so so so amazing"

