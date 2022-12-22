Search icon
Viral video: Newly-wed 'bhabhi' grooves with 'devar' on Chote Chote Bhaiyon song, internet is impressed

The viral video shows the Bhabhi-Devar duo dancing to Udit Narayan's Chote Chote Bhaiyon Ke Bade Bhaiya song from Hum Saath - Saath Hain film.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 22, 2022, 01:38 PM IST

Screengrab

New Delhi: In some ways, Indian weddings are similar to festivals in that people gather to have fun, and the folks who have the most fun are either jija-saali or bhabhi-devar ki jodi. The latest video that is making everyone swoon is of a Bhabhi-Devar duo dancing to  Udit Narayan's Chote Chote Bhaiyon Ke Bade Bhaiya song from Hum Saath - Saath Hain film.  The brother-in-law, along with his newly married sisters-in-law, burns the dance floor with their rocking moves. 

In the now-viral video, the pair of Bhabhi-Devar can be seen burning the dance floor together with their energetic dance moves. While the newly wed sister-in-law danced in wedding attire to a catchy song, the brother-in-law was wearing a formal suit. The guests, including the groom, were taken aback by how well the duo danced. The video is shared on Instagram by user named @deepanshusharma010 with a caption that reads, "Bhabhi Devar dance" 

READ: Viral video: Little girl in school uniform grooves to Saiyaan Dil Main Aana, netizens say 'once more'

The video garnered more than 7.5 million views and it created quite a hullabaloo on social media. Netizens couldn’t stop talking about the devar-bhabhi's energetic dance performance. “Bas yahi majja aata hai ..sab mil k raho yaar jindagi ka koi bharosa nhi ...enjoy Karo jaise raho,” a user wrote. Another user commented, “Ese Dever ji Bhi kisi kisi ko nasheeb hote h Dost Nice Dance.”

Earlier also a video of the bride and groom dancing at their own wedding along with not one but many brothers-in-law on stage went crazy viral on social media. Watch the clip here:

 

