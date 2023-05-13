Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

Viral video: Newly-married girl's sizzling dance to Haryanvi song wows internet

Adding to this never-ending list of dance videos is a clip that captures a newly married girl showing some sizzling dance moves to Haryanvi song. Yes, you read that right!

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 13, 2023, 02:09 PM IST

Viral video: Newly-married girl's sizzling dance to Haryanvi song wows internet
screengrab

New Delhi: Many people around the world enjoy watching dance movies. From ballet to contemporary to hip hop and folk, social media is awash with videos of individuals pulling off incredible feats. Adding to this never-ending list of dance videos is a clip that captures a newly married girl showing some sizzling dance moves to Haryanvi song. Yes, you read that right! The clip is shared on Instagram by a user named @MithuWorldz  and it has garnered 173,000 views. 

In the now viral clip, one can see a pretty girl , dressed in salwar suit, dancing to the peppy song. As she dances, users on Instagram can’t take their eyes off her and with her breathtaking dance moves you'll also wish to join her. Her killer dance moves, on-point expressions, and attarctive vibe are setting the internet on fire. 

The video has had nearly 173,000 like since it was shared, and the figures are only growing. The comment section is flooded with words like "sizzling," "wow," and "amazing"

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

"Hot yaar," one person said. "Amazing super se bhi upar," stated another. "What a killer performance, I loved it," said a third. "Mazza aagya yr," wrote a fourth. Many netizens expressed their feelings about the dance video by using fire emoticons.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Sunny Leone's cropped shirt, teamed with blue skirt is a perfect summer outfit
Blockage in heart can increase risk of heart attack: Know warnings signs, symptoms, treatment and more
Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Vinali Bhatnagar, actresses making Bollywood debut in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan
Vidya Balan, Anupam Kher, Jackie Shroff, Javed Akhtar attend Satish Kaushik's prayer meet
Meet Bellamkonda Sreenivas, set to make his Bollywood debut with Hindi remake of Prabhas' film Chatrapathi
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Jalandhar LS bypoll 2023 result live updates: AAP’s Sushil Rinku gains big lead over Congress' rival
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.