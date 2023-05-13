Viral video: Newly-married girl's sizzling dance to Haryanvi song wows internet

screengrab

New Delhi: Many people around the world enjoy watching dance movies. From ballet to contemporary to hip hop and folk, social media is awash with videos of individuals pulling off incredible feats. Adding to this never-ending list of dance videos is a clip that captures a newly married girl showing some sizzling dance moves to Haryanvi song. Yes, you read that right! The clip is shared on Instagram by a user named @MithuWorldz and it has garnered 173,000 views.

In the now viral clip, one can see a pretty girl , dressed in salwar suit, dancing to the peppy song. As she dances, users on Instagram can’t take their eyes off her and with her breathtaking dance moves you'll also wish to join her. Her killer dance moves, on-point expressions, and attarctive vibe are setting the internet on fire.

The video has had nearly 173,000 like since it was shared, and the figures are only growing. The comment section is flooded with words like "sizzling," "wow," and "amazing"

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

"Hot yaar," one person said. "Amazing super se bhi upar," stated another. "What a killer performance, I loved it," said a third. "Mazza aagya yr," wrote a fourth. Many netizens expressed their feelings about the dance video by using fire emoticons.