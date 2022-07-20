Search icon
Giant sinkhole opens up in New York City, watch jaw-dropping viral video

New York City: The viral video shows the street slowly continued falling into the sinkhole as people watched.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 20, 2022, 06:01 AM IST

Screengrab from the viral video

A giant sinkhole opened in the Bronx in New York City on Monday and swallowed a van parked on the road.

The incident has been caught on camera and a video of it is going viral on social media. The video shows the van falling into a sinkhole. Bits of the street slowly continued falling into the hole as people watched.

In the viral video, parts of the street crumbled under one of the van’s rear wheels. Subsequently, the entire van fell into the hole. No casualties were reported in the incident, according to officials.

Watch the viral video here:

