Giant sinkhole opens up in New York City, watch jaw-dropping viral video

Screengrab from the viral video

A giant sinkhole opened in the Bronx in New York City on Monday and swallowed a van parked on the road.

The incident has been caught on camera and a video of it is going viral on social media. The video shows the van falling into a sinkhole. Bits of the street slowly continued falling into the hole as people watched.

In the viral video, parts of the street crumbled under one of the van’s rear wheels. Subsequently, the entire van fell into the hole. No casualties were reported in the incident, according to officials.

Watch the viral video here:

WATCH Sinkhole opens in New York City, swallowing van pic.twitter.com/t84ND9UKY0 Joe (@LTSmash420) July 19, 2022

