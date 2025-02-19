Kishor Naruka, known on social media as a professor, has explained via 3D animation what actually happened during the New Delhi Railway Station stampede incident on the night on February 15, which claimed 18 lives and left several injured.

Sharing a video on Instagram, Naruka explained, "Prayagraj Express arrived at Platform 14. The train was so overcrowded that people standing outside could not get in. At that time, a special train for Prayagraj was announced to be arriving to Platform 16."

He added that both the trains were named "Prayagraj", leaving people puzzled. "People got confused by the name as both trains had “Prayagraj”. Since the other train was already overcrowded, they started running to Platform number 16 via the footover bridge. There was such chaos at that time that it killed women and children as well."

The viral video has garnered over 27 million views on Instagram, receiving praises from netizens.

Here's how netizens reacted

"This is known as the real use of social media", an user wrote.

Another user commented, "Bhai tum ho asli influence".

While several users praised the video, many others blamed "poor civic sense" for such incidents.

"Why always blame the government? Have you ever been to that platform? We regularly travel by Prayagraj Express and Humsafar express and the platforms are quite spacious. It just that people lack civil sense,” one user joined.