A shocking video showing a woman washing her hair with the toxic foam from the Yamuna River has gone viral, sparking outrage and disbelief among netizens. The video, which was shared on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) by the handle 'mrjethwani_', has garnered over a million views, leaving many to question the ignorance surrounding the river's extreme pollution.

In the footage, the woman is seen casually rubbing the foam into her hair, treating it as if it were regular shampoo. Other women in the background watch her do the same, seemingly unfazed by the toxic nature of the foam. The exact date and location of the incident remain unclear, but the video has quickly captured attention for its unsettling portrayal of the growing environmental crisis in India’s rivers, especially the Yamuna.

The video has prompted an outpouring of reactions from online users, many of whom expressed shock and concern over the woman's actions. "They have no idea how toxic this industrial waste foam is," one user wrote, while another emphasized the gravity of the situation, commenting, "This is the condition of the rivers of our country, which we all call mother. These rivers have become so polluted, and no one is paying attention to it."

Many netizens criticized the authorities for their failure to address the growing pollution in the river, which has been a long-standing issue. "This is Delhi, it doesn't matter here, life in Delhi is not what the villagers think it is," remarked one user, hinting at the disparity in environmental awareness and the lack of action to improve the situation.

Some online users were more cynical, commenting on the potential consequences for the woman. "After a few days, they will see a skin doctor," one user sarcastically predicted, while another quipped, "Shampoo and water mix hair wash combo."