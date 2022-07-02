Viral video: Neeraj Chopra touches elderly fan's feet, netizens react in amazement

Screen Grab

One event after another, Neeraj Chopra is bringing honour to the country. For the second time in a month, the Olympic champion from Tokyo shattered his personal record in the Stockholm Diamond League. In addition, in June, he smashed his own national record in Finland. Even with all of his success, the athlete maintains his modesty.

So down to earth this person @Neeraj_chopra1 Took blessing from an elderly fan. That speaks volumes. Love you pic.twitter.com/jjo9OxHABt — Your (@ijnani) June 30, 2022

In a video that has gone viral, the gold medalist can be seen touching the feet of an elderly admirer. The video has more than 2,63,200 views and 12.6K likes.

The video, which has already gone viral, was posted on Twitter. The 24-year-old can be seen conversing and taking photos with a group of Stockholm fans in a brief video. Before he left, he patted the feet of an elderly fan. "So down to earth," one admirer was heard saying.

Since winning the gold medal in the 2020 Olympic Games, Neeraj has been a trailblazer. At the Paavo Nurmi Games, he established a new national record by throwing javelin at 89.30 metres. He broke the same record in the Diamond League in Stockholm.

"Respect elderly taught by our parents and also shows how humble background he is. Wishing him sky success in future," a user wrote in the comment section. Another wrote “Great man, proud of you.” Another wrote " Your gem of our country Bhai.... "