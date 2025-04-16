People from all over visit Navi Mumbai during this time to see the flamingos, as well as other migratory birds like seagulls.

Navi Mumbai's wetlands have once again turned a stunning pink as thousands of flamingos have arrived, creating a beautiful sight for everyone. A viral video shared on social media shows the water shimmering with pink as the birds move gracefully through the shallow waters.

This yearly event usually happens by November, but this year the flamingos arrived a little later due to warmer weather. Experts believe that changes in temperature and water levels in their breeding areas may have delayed their arrival.

Navi Mumbai’s wetlands are the perfect home for flamingos because they are rich in algae and small aquatic creatures the birds’ main food source. The shallow water and abundance of food make it an ideal spot for them to settle.

People from all over visit Navi Mumbai during this time to see the flamingos, as well as other migratory birds like seagulls. Some of these birds travel from places as far as Gujarat, Rajasthan, Iraq, the Middle East, and even Africa.

The arrival of these beautiful birds is not just a treat for birdwatchers but also serves as a reminder of how important it is to protect our wetlands. As cities grow, these natural spaces are vital for maintaining a healthy environment.

