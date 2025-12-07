Viral video: Naveen Jindal and brothers light up family wedding with ‘Na Na Na Na Re’ dance, watch

The four Jindal brothers, hailing from one of India's most prominent industrialist families, danced to Daler Mehndi's evergreen hit song, "Na Na Na Na Re."

The billionaire Jindal family attended Yashaswini Jindal's wedding ceremony last week. Yashaswini Jindal, daughter of industrialist Naveen Jindal, chairman of Jindal Steel & Power and a Lok Sabha member, married Shashwat Somani in Delhi on Friday.

Naveen Jindal performed on stage at Yashaswini and Shashwat's wedding celebration. His three elder brothers, Prithviraj Jindal, Sajjan Jindal, and Ratan Jindal, were also present.

A video shared on social media by Sajjan Jindal's wife shows the two dancing on stage. "It was amazing to see all my brothers-in-law dancing together!" Sangeeta Jindal wrote, adding that the performance took place during Shashwat and Yashaswini Jindal's wedding celebration.

Prithviraj Jindal, Sajjan Jindal, Ratan Jindal, and Naveen Jindal were filmed laughing and smiling as they danced on stage.

Naveen Jindal is the youngest of four sons of the late industrialist OP Jindal, founder of the OP Jindal Group. He represents the Kurukshetra constituency in the Lok Sabha as a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

According to a report in the Financial Express, several MPs from various parties attended his daughter's wedding, held at the opulent Jindal House in Delhi.

