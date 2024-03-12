Watch: NASA's Crew 7 successfully splashdown on Earth from space

After spending six months in space, the Crew-7 astronauts, a diverse team representing Nasa, the European Space Agency (ESA), Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), and Roscosmos, have safely returned to Earth.

The quartet, comprising Nasa astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli, ESA astronaut Andreas Mogensen, JAXA astronaut Satoshi Furukawa, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Konstantin Borisov, landed in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Florida, concluding their important scientific mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

Launched from the Kennedy Space Center last August, the crew spent nearly 200 days orbiting Earth, completing 3,184 orbits and covering a remarkable 84.4 million miles. Their mission focused on conducting groundbreaking scientific research to benefit humanity and to prepare for future human exploration beyond low Earth orbit.

During their time in space, the Crew-7 members conducted various experiments and performed spacewalks, contributing valuable data to ongoing studies in biology, technology development, and the physical sciences. Their efforts are expected to significantly enhance our understanding of space and the effects of prolonged exposure to microgravity on the human body.

The successful splashdown was met with anticipation and excitement from SpaceX recovery crews, who ensured the astronauts' safe return. Favourable weather conditions facilitated the Crew Dragon's fiery re-entry and subsequent landing in the Gulf.

With Crew-7's mission concluded, the baton has been passed to their successors, Crew-8, who will continue the crucial work being conducted on the ISS.