Viral video: Nagpur physics teacher with students dance to 'Ram aayenge', internet loves it

Ayodhya Ram Temple: All you need to know about Pran Pratishtha, significance, budget and more

Viral video: Nagpur physics teacher with students dance to ‘Ram aayenge’, internet loves it

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta pens emotional tribute, Rhea Chakraborty remembers him on his birth anniversary

Ayodhya's Ram Mandir built without iron and steel, know why

Viral video: Nagpur physics teacher with students dance to ‘Ram aayenge’, internet loves it

A viral video featuring a Nagpur physics teacher and her students dancing to 'Ram aayenge' has captured hearts on social media.

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated: Jan 21, 2024, 11:59 AM IST

Edited by

Excitement is reaching a crescendo across all segments of society in anticipation of the consecration ceremony for the Ram Mandir scheduled for January 22 in Ayodhya. Ahead of the much-awaited event, individuals from diverse backgrounds are expressing their reverence for Lord Ram. In a heartwarming display, a physics teacher from Nagpur has joined the jubilation, sharing a dance video with her students set to the beats of the song 'Ram aayenge.'

The viral video, posted on Instagram by user Kajal Asudani, captures the infectious enthusiasm as the teacher, adorned in a green saree, takes center stage. Her students, both boys and girls, follow suit, attempting to mirror the synchronized moves of their physics mentor.

The video has gained widespread attention on social media, amassing over 4,500 likes on Instagram along with a plethora of comments expressing admiration for the spirited performance.

One user commented, "Daad Deni padegi Ma'am and baccho ki. Aakho me aasu aa gaye bhakti dekh ke," acknowledging the emotional impact of the devotional dance. Many users echoed their sentiments with a simple "Jai Shri Ram," underscoring their appreciation for the teacher and students' efforts.

As the nation gears up for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony on January 22, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to perform rituals marking the consecration, the enthusiasm is palpable. Led by priest Lakshmikant Dixit, the main rituals will unfold in Ayodhya, with various celebrities and prominent personalities invited to partake in the historic event. The collective fervor surrounding the Ram Mandir inauguration continues to unite people from all walks of life in celebration.

